Judaa Hoke Bhi Directed By Vikram Bhatt Is World's First Virtual Film: Read Details Inside

Vikram Bhatt, the renowned filmmaker who is best known for his celebrated horror films like Raaz, is back with his new directorial venture Judaa Hoke Bhi. The horror thriller, which is said to be the first-ever virtual film in the world, hit the theatres on July 15, Friday.

According to the reports, Judaa Hoke Bhi is entirely shot using virtual production technology. The entire locations of the film, which features Akshay Oberoi, Aindrita Ray, and Meherzan Mazda in the lead roles, are created using this technology. In such films, the actors perform inside a studio in front of a green screen, while the technical team does the rest of the work.

The Vikram Bhatt directorial revolves around the life of singer Aman Khanna, who becomes an alcoholic after the tragic death of his 6-year-old son and falls into depression. His wife Meera, who is a writer, gets an opportunity to write the biography of famous businessman Siddharth Jayawardhan, and she moves to Uttarakhand for the same. What happens to Meera and how Aman handles the situation thickens the plot of Judaa Hoke Bhi.