Judaa Hoke Bhi Directed By Vikram Bhatt Is World's First Virtual Film: Read Details Inside

Vikram
Bhatt,
the
renowned
filmmaker
who
is
best
known
for
his
celebrated
horror
films
like
Raaz,
is
back
with
his
new
directorial
venture
Judaa
Hoke
Bhi.
The
horror
thriller,
which
is
said
to
be
the
first-ever
virtual
film
in
the
world,
hit
the
theatres
on
July
15,
Friday.
According
to
the
reports,
Judaa
Hoke
Bhi
is
entirely
shot
using
virtual
production
technology.
The
entire
locations
of
the
film,
which
features
Akshay
Oberoi,
Aindrita
Ray,
and
Meherzan
Mazda
in
the
lead
roles,
are
created
using
this
technology.
In
such
films,
the
actors
perform
inside
a
studio
in
front
of
a
green
screen,
while
the
technical
team
does
the
rest
of
the
work.
The
Vikram
Bhatt
directorial
revolves
around
the
life
of
singer
Aman
Khanna,
who
becomes
an
alcoholic
after
the
tragic
death
of
his
6-year-old
son
and
falls
into
depression.
His
wife
Meera,
who
is
a
writer,
gets
an
opportunity
to
write
the
biography
of
famous
businessman
Siddharth
Jayawardhan,
and
she
moves
to
Uttarakhand
for
the
same.
What
happens
to
Meera
and
how
Aman
handles
the
situation
thickens
the
plot
of
Judaa
Hoke
Bhi.