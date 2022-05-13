Jug Jugg Jeeyo First Look: Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor & Neetu Kapoor Are A Family Of Surprises

Karan Johar has finally unveiled the first look at the upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The multi-starrer film is expected to be a comedy-drama however, the makers are yet to reveal more details about the plot. The film's motion poster features Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Kiara Advani decked up in traditional wear and posing for pictures.

Karan took to Instagram on Friday (May 13) and shared a video featuring the leading cast and the film's motion poster. He also revealed that the film is set to hit the theatres on June 24, 2022. Karan Johar captioned the post as, "It's a family reunion you can't miss - filled with surprises, emotions and a whole lot of drama! #JugJuggJeeyo coming to cinemas near you on 24th June!❤️❤️❤️"

The clip also introduced the cast as a "family reunion full of surprises" and featured Neetu, Anil, Kiara and Varun posing for the camera with different emotions, from a hearty laugh to disappointed looks. The video also featured a quirky title track for the film.

Take a look at the video,

Soon after the video was unveiled, Neetu Kapoor who is all set to make her big-screen comeback also dropped posters for the film featuring Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and herself. She captioned it as, "Come and experience the magic of my family in cinemas near you on 24th June, till then #JugJuggJeeyo!❤️"

Notably, two posters also feature Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul, who will be seen playing supportive roles in the film.

Neetu Kapoor was last seen on the big screen in the 2013 film Besharam alongside her late husband Rishi Kapoor and their son, Ranbir Kapoor. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. Kiara Advani will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiaya 2 and an upcoming political drama, co-starring Ram Charan. Anil Kapoor was recently seen in Thar on Netflix.