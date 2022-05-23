Jug Jugg Jeeyo Trailer Takes Twitter By Storm!

Yesterday (May 22, 2022), the trailer of Raj Mehta's directorial venture Jug Jugg Jeeyo got unveiled on YouTube and guess what? The trailer has been receiving positive response from netizens. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Kohli in the lead roles.

While the movie deals with the complexities of relationships, it also promises a ride full of laughter and drama.

In the film, Varun plays a married man who is keen to divorce his wife (played by Kiara). However, things take a drastic turn when he learnt that his father (played by Anil Kapoor) is having an extra-marital affair and he is also planning to divorce his wife (played Neetu Kapoor).

Reacting to the trailer, a netizen wrote, "Trailer of #JugJuggJeeyo is colourful, vibrant and takes you to the world of typical Bollywood film where lead protagonists celebrate and live life to the fullest . Ample emotions, good music and fresh pairs will be cherry on cake. 100cr nett is not a question, how much more?"

"Absolutely loved the #JugJuggJeeyo trailer. Looks like such carefree commercial entertainer. One thing I'm really looking forward to is #AnilKapoor & #NeetuKapoor sharing screen space together: Such an inventive & fresh casting ❤️ Just wished they did not copy #AbrarUlHaq song," wrote another netizen.

"Super fun trailer. Was missing such type of entertaining family dramas in Bollywood, this is the USP. I am really looking forward to it. Will surely have a good time in theatres," wrote one more user.

The comedy-drama is slated to arrive in theatres on June 24, 2022, and is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.