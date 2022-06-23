Jugjugg Jeeyo Critics Reviews Are Out And You Must See It Before Booking Your Tickets For FDFS!

As Raj Mehta's Jugjugg Jeeyo is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow, we bring to you early critics review of the film, and we must say that all the lead casts of the film will be elated to read it. And in case, you are planning to booking tickets for the first day first show, you must check out these tweets shared by film critics and trade analysts on Twitter.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#OneWordReview... #JugJuggJeeyo: WINNER. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Now for some #GoodNewwz... #JJJ is a winsome entertainer... Well-made entertainer. Balances drama, humour, emotions seamlessly... Director #RajMehta gets it right yet again... Watch it with your loved ones! #JugJuggJeeyoReview."

Film critic Rohit Jaiswal tweeted, "Review - #JugJuggJeeyo 4*/5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ A complete family Entertaining film.Rides on Comedy, hilarious moments, outstanding back to back comic sequences, excellent performance by entire starcast & MOST IMPORTANT EMOTIONS. It's a well made beautiful film. #JugJuggJeeyoReview."

Another film critic Sumit Kadel tweeted, "#JugJuggJeeyo ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ JJJ is the BEST FAMILY ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR.. Screenplay is thoroughly entertaining with excellent blend of humor & emotions. Director @raj_a_mehta deals with sensitive subject like divorce compellingly. This one is set to be a WINNER at the Box Office."

One more film critic Shivam Talreja tweeted, "#JugJuggJeeyo MOST ENTERTAINING FILM POST PANDEMIC. Beautiful songs, perfect execution. #VarunDhawan & #KiaraAdvani make a wonderful pair. Shoutout to #ManishPaul. Anil Ji & Neetu Maam are good. Expecting good numbers in USA 🇺🇸 Very Funny. #JugJuggJeeyoReview 🌟🌟🌟🌟(4/5)"

It's pretty clear that the film has managed to impress critics. It is to be seen if audience will give same amount of love to the film tomorrow.

Jugjugg Jeeyo stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in the lead roles.

