Jugjugg Jeeyo OTT Streaming Details: Here Is Where You Can Watch Varun Dhawan And Kiara Advani-Starrer

Raj Mehta's Jugjugg Jeeyo, which released in theatres on June 24, 2022, is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and netizens who could not watch the film in theatres are super excited to watch it. Starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli, JugJugg Jeeyo is produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios.

Made on a budget of Rs 85 Crore, the film minted Rs 132 Crore at the box office, and garnered praise from film critics, as well as moviegoers.

Now that the film is streaming on Amazon Prime from today, Varun said in a statement, "Jugjugg Jeeyo has been a fantastic experience, all thanks to the amazing cast, team, and the love the film has received from the audience. Playing Kuldeep Saini was challenging but fruitful. It is a character that I've never played before, and thus it holds a special place in my heart."

Varun further said that the film witnessed a very successful run at the box office, and now he is elated that viewers can enjoy Jugjugg Jeeyo from the comfort of their homes. He went on to add that it is a story that needs to be seen by all.

Kiara on the other hand, said that her experience of working on Jugjugg Jeeyo has been extremely memorable, and she is excited to share the bond of her on-screen family with the audience's family.

"Having given us so much love in theaters, I can't wait to see the audience enjoy the film and share their love with us once again," added Kiara.

Jugjugg Jeeyo is a tale of two couples representing two different generations, entangled in post-marriage issues.