Jugjugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan Had A Real Fight With Kiara Advani Before Shooting Fight Sequence

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's enchanting chemistry in their latest release Jugjugg Jeeyo has become a talking point among fans. However, things were all smooth between the two stars while shooting this family entertainer.

In a recent interview with a news portal, Varun revealed that he and Kiara fought in real before shooting a fight sequence for the movie and the latter had even called him 'chauvinist'. This particular scene has the duo arguing as they deal with differences as a married couple and has been appreciated by many people.

Varun told Pinkvilla, "I and Kiara got into 2-3 fights before we shot the scene, genuinely. Because we were discussing the scene and she was like 'I will say this.' And I was like 'but that's not my point of view.' As a man that's not my point of view. I have to earn for my family because that's what I have been taught. She's like 'no you are chauvinistic.' How's that chauvinistic? Your brother and father think the same way. Then why am I chauvinistic if I feel I need to earn for my family. That's what I was taught by my parents."

Helmed by Raj Mehta, Jugjugg Jeeyo which released on June 24, revolves around two couples from different generations trying to confront post-marriage issues. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Speaking about Varun Dhawan, the actor has Amar Kaushik's Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon and Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal in which he is paired opposite Janhvi Kapoor. On the other hand, Kiara Advani will next be seen in Shashank Khaitan's Govinda Naam Mera.