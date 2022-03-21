Juhi Chawla Says Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Jahnavi Mehta Are Present Of KKR: God Bless Them

Juhi Chawla who owns the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) along with Shah Rukh Khan recently said their their kids, Janhavu Mehta, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan are not the future of the team but the present. The star kids in recent years have been posted at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction ceremony as the representatives of their parents.

During an interview, Juhi said that the future is already here. She told Indianexpress, "Not just the future, they are the present of the team. It is very funny how there was a time when our kids would be at home and we would be on the screen. Suddenly, it was the other way around because I was home watching my daughter on-screen. It was beautiful. God bless her, Aryan and Suhana. I wish them all the best."

During the 2022 IPL auction, the three were spotted sitting together at the event with the other team managers. While Aryan and Jahnavi were seen at the IPL auction event last year, 2022 mark Suhana's first event with the KKR team.

Juhi had celebrated the moment by sharing pictures of the three on her Instagram account. She captioned it as, "Welcome to our KKR players, Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana ...and our bunch of young owners Aryan, Suhana, and Jahnavi ..!!! Thank you Venky and allllll our KKR staff. Super grateful and super happy."

Earlier talking about Jahnavi's interest in cricket and IPL, Juhi had said in a post, "Ever since she was a little girl, Jahnavi didn't just watch IPL, she began to watch cricket. Listening intently to the commentators, she began to understand the intricacies of the game."