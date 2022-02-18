Juhi Chawla Shares Heartfelt Post On Daughter Jahnavi's Passion For Cricket And Her Journey To The IPL Auction

Juhi Chawla is a proud mother as her daughter Jahnavi was at her enterprising best when she graced the IPL auctions this year along with Shah Rukh Khan's children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan. The actress took to her social media handle to describe her daughter's passion for cricket and trace her wonderful journey to the IPL auctions. Juhi also shared a video with a collage of some beautiful pictures of the mother-daughter duo.

Talking about the same, Juhi Chawla wrote, "Ever since she was a little girl, Jahnavi didn't just watch IPL, she began to watch cricket. Listening intently to the commentators, she began to understand the intricacies of the game." The Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke actress then recalled how her daughter had read an entire book on cricket while on a family holiday.

The actress stated, "When she was about 12 years old, we were in Bali on a family holiday. At the hotel was a coffee table book, the size of ( what used to be ) a thick telephone directory, remember those ..?? It had the life stories, achievements, records of all the cricketers of the world. In the few days that we spent at the hotel, in between her jumping into the pool and behaving like a mad hatter, she sat at the poolside gazebo and read that book cover to cover ...!!! It was so unusual and so intense. Which 12-year-old girl does that I wondered ...? As the years have passed her interest in the game has only increased." Take a look at her post.

Juhi Chawla added how Jahnavi became the youngest person to grace the IPL auction table, 3 years ago when she was just 17. The Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak actress added, "When cricket is discussed, her face lights up, she is happy and enthused. Her knowledge on the topic, is to me, astounding. Jahnavi set a sort of record of being the youngest person to be allowed at the IPL Auction table 3 years ago, she was just 17."

Lastly, the happy mother called her daughter a 'young intern' training at the KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) camp. Juhi Chawla stated, "Aryan and Jahnavi attended the last Auction, and this time Suhana joined them. It is extremely kind of Mr Venky Mysore, our CEO who allows her to participate in important discussions and even encourages her to voice her views. He fondly calls her ' Coach '. Of course, she is just like a young intern, training at the KKR camp, but she feels so puffed about it. She is where her heart is, and it shows. As a mother, I feel blessed, happy and proud of the little girl. She is extremely bright, has a long way to go, with Gods grace, she is on her way." For the unversed, along with Shah Rukh Khan, the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders is co-owned by Juhi Chawla and her businessman husband Jay Mehta.