junne-by-kavita-arora-sets-the-perfect-example-by-adding-a-glam-touch-to-masks

Most business lessons emphasize the importance of recognizing a need and offering a solution to fulfil those needs. Fashion designer and influencer Kavita Arora did something similar and unlocked success without attending a B-school. Covid-19 brought with it unprecedented challenges and mental health impact. While there was gloom all around, Kavita decided to break the spell and do something that sparked joy in dark times.

She realized that the governments and everyone else were insisting the citizens mask up. However, youngsters were only worried about their looks and outfits. She admits coming across girls who'd rather expose themselves than be spotted in the ugly white and blue masks. Kavita came up with masks that catered to the aesthetic needs of the young crowd. She fast-tracked the research and efforts, and designed masks that were not only visually pleasing but also blocked out a significant deal of viruses and allergens.

The launch of these masks also marked the beginning of her eCommerce portal 'Junne Couture'. This venture started small and was just an experiment. However, as the numbers started growing, it became monumental. Soon, women from around the world started buying masks from Junne and flaunted them at parties and meetups. Junne masks soon became a style statement and people started using them as an integral part of their attire. This inspired Kavita to work harder and thus she improved the masks and also launched loungewear.

Junne made phenomenal sales of masks every month. With lakhs of masks selling each month, Junne reached over 19 counties across the world. This means a lot for Kavita who built this brand from scratch. She says that she is thankful for her innovation struck the right chord. She also says that she wished to bank on the opportunity but also wanted to ensure that people didn't jeopardize their safety only because they found masks ugly.

Although the hassle and fear around Covid-19 have reduced significantly, Junne masks are still being embraced with open arms. Kavita's interest in fashion has inspired her to move to the field of fashion after completing her engineering. Her success bears testimony to her fine taste, incredible foresight and good business acumen. Kavita has served as an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs and we hope she continues the good work.