Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Salman Khan Drops His New Look As He Commences Shoot With Pooja Hegde

Here's some good news for all Salman Khan fans! The superstar has commenced shooting for Farhad Samji's upcoming directorial Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film features Pooja Hegde as his leading lady.

Salman took to social media to drop his first look from the film. He captioned it as, "Shooting commences for my new film...." The superstar is seen flaunting his long locks as he holds on to a steel railing. Clad in a denim black shirt over a black tee and jeans, Salman adds more to his cool quotient with a pair of sunglasses.

He is seen covering one half of his face with his arm to keep his entire look under wraps.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's co-star Pooja Hegde also took to her Instagram handle to share a picture from her first day on the sets of the film. The picture features Pooja, clad in a black coloured shirt with her tresses open, posing for a picture. One can also notice Salman Khan's signature turquoise bracelet on her wrist which drops a hint that she has kickstarted shooting for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman.

Speaking about working with Salman, Pooja had earlier told ETimes, "I am really excited to work with Salman Khan. The film's shoot got postponed due to the pandemic, but we will soon start shooting for it. What I really admire about him is that he is very transparent--if he likes you, he really likes you, and if he doesn't, then you can tell he doesn't. I really like that."

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali marks Pooja Hegde's first collaboration with Salman Khan. The family entertainer also reportedly stars Aayush Sharma, and is touted to be a cross-cultural love story. Rumours are rife that the makers have roped in Shehnaaz Gill as well for this flick.