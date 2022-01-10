Kabir Khan On Bajrangi Bhaijaan Sequel: Pawan Putra Bhaijaan Is What Salman Is Calling It

Last year on his birthday, Salman Khan had announced that a sequel to his 2015 blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan is on the cards. Since then fans have been waiting with bated breath to get more information on this much-anticipated sequel.

Director Kabir Khan in his latest interaction with a leading tabloid talked about this Salman Khan-starrer. When asked to share details on this film, he laughed and told Mid-day, "Salman doesn't follow (protocols) of formal announcements," adding that the superstar also talks from his heart.

He further said while Bajrangi Bhaijaan's original scriptwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad has started working on the film's script, the team will only go ahead with it if the story is worth it.

Further in the chat, Kabir revealed the name Salman decided for the sequel. He told the tabloid, "Pawan Putra Bhaijaan is what Salman is calling it. It is definitely being written, He mentioned that it is happening because he is excited. I have not read the script, but Vijendra sir will [always] write something exciting. The idea of [creating] a sequel never excites me. I will never make a sequel to my film only because [the original] was successful. If [I find] a great story, I will be happy to make one."

He also talked about his association with the superstar and said, "We had a lovely association. Had it not been for that collaboration with Salman, my career and position in this industry would not be what it is. But, everything does boil down to the script. We'll see what happens."

Kabir Khan's last directorial venture was Ranveer Singh's 83 which revolved around India's historic win in 1983 World Cup.