Kabir Khan Reacts To Toxic Comments Like 'Go To Pakistan', Admits He Feels Bad

Filmmaker has made many brilliant movies like New York, Kabul Express, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, etc. His last directorial was Ranveer Singh-starrer 83, which was praised immensely by critics, but there was a section of trolls who attacked Khan verbally with nasty comments. Speaking at the ABP summit about the same, Kabir Khan admitted that social media has more negative impacts than positive ones.

He said, "One couldn't say to you in person about what they felt ten years ago out of respect and love but today there is no responsibility of owning your own words. It does feel bad. But that is the reality we are living in. I have realised the toxicity or negative impact of social media is more than the positive impact."

He further said, "My name is Khan and (hence I am told) 'Go to Pakistan'. And I have been to Pakistan once and Lashkar (a terrorist outfit) said to go back to India, so I am neither here nor there. If you show stories, then it evokes every kind of emotion and it is okay."

He further spoke about difference between patriotism and nationalism.

The filmmaker also spoke about differentiating between patriotism and nationalism in films. He said that every filmmaker should have their own reflections in the films that they make. He went on to add that he shows tricolour in the films, but today there is a difference between patriotism and nationalism.

While elaborating his point, he said that for nationalism, sometimes filmmakers need a counter point or a villain. However, one doesn't need any such thing for patriotism. Patriotism is a pure love for one's country and one doesn't need a counterpoint.