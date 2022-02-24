Kajol Celebrates 23 Years Of Marriage With A Quirky Anniversary Post For Ajay Devgn: Do We Deserve A Medal?

Bollywood's star couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol are celebrating 23 years of marriage today, February 24. Kajol celebrated the day with a quirky post dedicated to her husband and shared a throwback picture from their early career days.

Marking the occasion she joked that for their years together, they should get a medal. Her caption read, "Running, walking, limping, kicking, screaming here we are 23 years later. Do we deserve a medal or a look of awe? Either ways since we both know how u feel about award functions I'm taking a bow 🙇‍♀️ now."

Ajay also took to Twitter to share a small clip of him and Kajol where he is heard saying, "I am surprised that she is still with me, actually." He captioned the post with this adorable note, "1999 - Pyaar toh hona hi tha. 2022 - Pyaar toh always hai! Happy Anniversary @itsKajolD ❤️."

Earlier, Ajay had shared a reminder of his wedding anniversary on social media with screenshots shared from the pair's appearance on Koffee With Karan. The reminder was in reference to the episode in which Devgn had infamously mixed up his wedding date. Kajol and Ajay Devgn had tied the knot in 1999. They have two children together, elder daughter Nysa and a son named Yug.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn is currently shooting for Drishyam 2. He will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly-anticipated Gangubai Kathiawadi. The movie marks his second collaboration with both Bhansali and Alia Bhatt, after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and RRR respectively.

Meanwhile, Devgn is all set to make his digital debut with Disney Plus Hotstar series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness later this month.