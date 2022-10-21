Kajol Had Fun On Dance Floor Dancing With ‘Queen' Madhuri Dixit At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party, Watch

Noted designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash is the latest talk of the town. The starry night was screaming glamour and was all glitter. The party was attended by several celebrities, from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Shilpa Shetty, Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, and Katrina Kaif to Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. But what is a Diwali party without some music and dance?

There is one celebrity duo who seem to have enjoyed the party the right way, and it is our favourite heroines from the 90s-Madhuri Dixit and Kajol. If you happen to see Kajol's Instagram latest post, the duo have had a lot of fun on the dance floor. Kajol on Friday (October 21) shared a reel on Instagram in which she and Madhuri are seen grooving to the song of ABBA's Dancing Queen.

Madhuri and Kajol looked in a cheerful party mood, singing the iconic English song. They both looked at the camera as they were vibing to the song at the party. While Kajol appeared for the party in a shimmery purple and black saree, Madhuri, who was accompanied by her husband, Dr Shriram Nene, too, picked a saree for the occasion and looked mesmerising as usual.

"With the original Dancing Queen! Madhuri Dixit, thank you for making me have so much fun on the floor," Kajol captioned her post. She also shared a heartfelt note for Manish Malhotra and wrote, "Manish Malhotra, thank you for making that happen. Wishing everyone a pre-Diwali celebration time!" Watch the video

Returning the love back, Madhuri Dixit dropped a comment calling Kajol "stupendous". She commented, saying, "The pleasure was all mine. You are stupendous. Happy Diwali guys!" Actor Saif Ali Khan's sister, Saba Ali Khan, dropped a cute comment on Kajol's post, "Love the insane moment only you can make happen! Happy pre-Diwali! Hugs..."

Fans were quick to shower their love on Kajol and Madhuri's fun video. A fan commented, "When two of your absolute favorites are together."

Like every year, Manish Malhotra hosted a lavish Diwali bash which was graced by many celebrities from Bollywood. Khushi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Nora Fatehi, and Aditya Roy Kapoor, to Radhika Merchant, Shloka Ambani, to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, everyone made a stunning appearance at the party in traditional outfits.

Meanwhile, speaking of the duo's professional lives, Madhuri Dixit was recently seen in Amazon Prime Maja Ma, while Kajol will be seen in Salaam Venky, and she is also making her OTT debut on Diesney + Hostar web series.