Kajol Reveals She Was Offered Aarya Before Sushmita Sen; Opens Up On Why She Rejected It

After dabbling with films, Sushmita Sen made her digital debut with Ram Madhvani's web series, Aarya. The show is an official adaptation of the popular Dutch series, Penoza and has the actress essaying the role of a woman who joins a mafia gang to seek revenge for her husband's death.

Both the seasons of the show earned Sushmita accolades for her powerful performance. However, do you folks know that the Main Hoon Na actress wasn't the first choice for this series? Yes, you heard that right! Director Ram Madhvani had earlier approached Kajol to play the role of the gangster Aarya. However, the actress turned down the web series, and thus Sushmita Sen came on board.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Kajol admitted that she was approached for Aarya. About whether she watched the Emmy-nominated series, the Dilwale actress said, "I did and I liked the script very much. But it didn't work out for me personally at that time." On being asked if she had to let go of the show owing to date issues, the Bollywood star said that there were other reasons to it.

While speaking with the tabloid, Kajol also talked about completing 30 years in the Hindi Film Industry this July and called it a 'shocker'.

"I didn't even realise that I'm completing 30 years. Pata bhi chala aur 30 saal guzaar gaye. I'm overwhelmed with it. It feels like I started yesterday. Then I look at my kids and I'm like bacche bhi bade ho gaye toh time toh paas hua hoga zarur. I feel grateful that there have been so many people who have given me such wonderful scripts and characters - from Abbas -Mustan to Karan (Johar, director) Adi (Aditya Chopra, filmmaker) to my husband (Ajay Devgn) who was not my husband at that time," said the actress who made her acting debut with the 1992 film Bekhudi.

Meanwhile, Kajol has been invited to join Oscars committee in Class of 2022. Speaking about it, the actress said that she is very happy and excited about it. She also added that she doesn't take any pressure about that responsibility. Speaking about films, Kajol will next be seen in Revathy's upcoming directorial, Salaam Venky.