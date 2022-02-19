Kajol Shares Beautiful Birthday Post For Mother-In-Law Veena Devgan, Says 'I Feel More Married To Her'

Kajol is known to share a very close bond with her mother-in-law Veena Devgan. On her mother-in-law's birthday today (February 19), Kajol shared a beautiful post for her. The actress revealed that she feels more married to her mother-in-law than her own husband Ajay Devgn.

Talking about the same, Kajol shared a lovely picture with Veena Devgan. The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress can be seen wearing an elegant golden and white saree while her mother-in-law can be seen sporting a yellow traditional attire. The actress had an endearing message for her mother-in-law in the caption.

Kajol Starts Shooting For Revathy's Directorial Salaam Venky; Calls The Film 'A Story That Needed To Be Told'

Kajol wrote, "When u marry a Man U don't only marry him. It's his whole family as well. So here's a cheer to someone who has always been there for me and on many days I feel more married to than even my husband. Happy happy birthday to this awesome woman. Veena Devgan." Take a look at her post.

Meanwhile, in an earlier interaction with Twinkle Khanna for Tweak India, Kajol had praised her mother-in-law Veena Devgan for allowing their bond to grow organically. The My Name Is Khan actress stated that her mother-in-law never made a huge deal about her not calling 'Mummy' or 'Ma' initially. She said, "Arre, Woh Tumhe Mummy Nahi Bulati Hai? Maa Nahi Bulati Hai (Doesn't she call you mummy or mother)?' And my mother-in-law would turn around very proudly and say, 'Woh jab maa bolegi na, dil se niklega, dimaag se nahi niklega (When she calls me mother, it would be from the heart and not because she has to)."

Tanuja Gets Teary-Eyed After Watching Kajol's Emotional Message, Actress Says Greatest Gift Was Her Upbringing

Kajol had added that her respect for her mother-in-law just increased after that. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hain actress said, 'I was so heartened and touched that she is giving me that time to grow into whoever I am supposed to be, that she is giving me that space. I really respect her for that, my respect for her has deepened after that." Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be starring in the movie, The Salaam Venky that will be directed by Revathy. The actress announced the same stating, "Today we begin the journey of a story that needed to be told, a path that had to be taken and a life that had to be celebrated. We can't wait to share this unbelievably true story of #SalaamVenky with you."