Kajol Starts Shooting For Revathy's Directorial Salaam Venky; Calls The Film 'A Story That Needed To Be Told'

Last year in October, it was announced that Kajol is teaming up with actress turned director Revathy for a film. The news came across a pleasant surprise for fans of these two performers. The film which was earlier titled The Last Hurrah has been now renamed as Salaam Venky. This Kajol-starrer hit the shooting floors today.

The actress took to her Instagram page to share this news with her fans. Sharing pictures from the film's muhurat in which she is posing with Revathy, Kajol captioned it as, "Today we begin the journey of a story that needed to be told, a path that had to be taken and a life that had to be celebrated. We can't wait to share this unbelievably true story of #SalaamVenky with you ❤️."

Tanuja Gets Teary-Eyed After Watching Kajol's Emotional Message, Actress Says Greatest Gift Was Her Upbringing

In the photos, the Helicopter Eela actress looks pretty in a saree as she and Revathy strike a pose with the clapperboard. Have a look.

Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji took to the comment section to wish her luck and wrote, "My golden girls 😍❤️ everything u do is gold baby ! All the best!!!!👏🏻."

Divulging the reason behind casting Kajol as Sujata in her film, Revathy had earlier shared in a statement, "When Suuraj (Suuraj Singh), Shraddha (Shraddha Agarwal) and I were discussing this film, Kajol was the first person who came to our mind. Her soft yet energetic eyes and her beautiful smile will make you believe that anything is possible and that is exactly how Sujata is. I am very excited for this collaboration and to be working with Kajol for this 'heartening story'."

Raveena Tandon Refutes Rumours Of Rivalry With Shilpa Shetty, Kajol; Says 'There Was No Dirty Politics'

Reportedly, this film is based on a real life story, however the makers have kept the plot of the movie under wraps.'

Produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under the banner Blive Productions and Take 23 Studios, the release date of Salaam Venky is yet to be announced.