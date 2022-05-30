Kamaal R Khan Says Kiara Advani Told Him That Sidharth Malhotra Asked Her To Delete Tweet Congratulating Him!

As absurd as it sounds, Kamaal R Khan shared a screenshot of Kiara Advani, wherein she wrote congratulated him on the launch of his biography, and wrote that the actress has deleted her tweet because of Sidharth Malhotra. Surprised? So are we, but that's what KRK claims!

According to him, when he asked Kiara why she deleted her tweet within a few minutes after congratulating him, she told him that her rumoured boyfriend has asked her to do so.

He wrote, "Actress #KiaraAdvani did this tweet and deleted after 10 minutes. When I asked her reason? She said that @SidMalhotra got angry and asked her to delete the tweet. Yaar Sid Tu Itna Bada Nalla Kyon hai? Ladkiyon Ko Aage Karke Kyon Ladta Hai? Pahle Alia Ab Kiara. Mard Banna Seekh."

Actress #KiaraAdvani did this tweet and deleted after 10 minutes. When I asked her reason? She said that @SidMalhotra got angry and asked her to delete the tweet. Yaar Sid Tu Itna Bada Nalla Kyon hai? Ladkiyon Ko Aage Karke Kyon Ladta Hai? Pahle Alia Ab Kiara. Mard Banna Seekh. pic.twitter.com/A4KF7ZXPBu — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 30, 2022

Reacting to his tweet, a netizen wrote, "Tweet that screenshot where you asked her the question.. then we will believe.. and her answer also🤦‍♀️🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️"

Another netizen wrote, "F*cking hell what's your problem with Sid? Why are you always using his name to get more reach?? Desperate or what?"

"@advani_kiara have some guts? Than reply him. These unnecessary criticism on your friend Sid is not good . Stand Lena sikho madam," tweeted another netizen.

"@advani_kiara is this what you want Sid to face? Like you are telling this ch*t*ya that Sid got angry are you even serious! At first you congratulate someone who is a *********** and secondly he always troll ur bf how on earth have you totally lost it," commented another user on KRK's post.

It is to be seen if Kiara will indeed clear the air around her phone call with KRK.

With respect to work, Kiara is riding high on the success of her latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She will next be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, slated to hit the theatres on June 24, 2022. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles.

(Social media posts are unedited.)