Kamal Haasan On RRR & KGF 2's Massive Success, Says The Concept Of Pan-India Is Nothing New

Ever since films like Pushpa: The Rise, RRR and KGF 2 have taken Indian box office by storm, people have been debating over north and south Indian films and which industry is better in terms of making more blockbuster projects. Amid all the hullabaloo around the same, actor Kamal Haasan said at his film Vikram's promotional event, that the success of a pan-India project depends on its universal appeal and quality of filmmaking.

The actor also stated that the concept of pan-India film is nothing new, as it has always been here.

He told media, "When you pan for gold, you pan for new words, coinages. Pan-India (films) have always been there. Shantaram ji (V Shantaram) did pan-India films. Padosan is a pan-India film. Mehmood ji almost spoke Tamil in the film. What do you call Mughal-e-Azam? It's a pan India film for me. It's nothing new. Our country is unique."

He further said that unlike America, we speak different languages but we are united, and that's the beauty of our country. He went on to add that there will always be pan-India films. It depends on how good and universal the film is.

"Then, everyone would like to see it. Chemmeen, a Malayalam film, was a pan India film. They didn't even dub it, there were no subtitles and people enjoyed it," added Haasan.

At the same event, when he was asked to weigh in on the north and south cinema debate, he simply said, "I am an Indian. What are you? Taj Mahal is mine, Madurai temple is yours. Kanyakumari is as much yours as Kashmir is mine."

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram is all set to hit the theatres on June 3, 2022. The film will clash with Akshay Kumar-starrer Prithviraj and Adivi Sesh-starrer Major.