Kangana Ranaut Agrees With Mahesh Babu's 'Bollywood Can't Afford Me' Remark; 'He Is Right'

Kangana Ranaut recently extended her support to Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu's recent quote on his Hindi film debut which stirred a controversy.

Speaking at the second trailer launch of Dhaakad in New Delhi, the actress was asked to comment on Mahesh Babu's 'Bollywood cannot afford me' statement. To this, she replied, "He's right, Bollywood cannot afford Mahesh Babu because I know for a fact that many filmmakers offer him many movies and he and his generation singlehandedly have made the Telugu film industry the number 1 film industry in India. So now, Bollywood can definitely not afford them."

She further continued, "Why create controversies on small things? If he said that in some context, I think it only makes sense. We can also say Hollywood cannot afford us or say whatever way we want to convey our point. But here's one thing, I think he has shown respect for his work and industry which is why he has reached the level he is at today and we cannot deny that."

The Manikarnika actress said that the Telugu Film Industry did not get anything on a platter and added that they have left behind everyone, even the Tamil industry, in recent years.

"We have lots to learn from them. As for the languages, I have talked about it at length. I believe all languages in our country are equally respectable. It is a small thing that we respect each other's languages," Kangana told reporters in the Capital.

For the unversed, Mahesh Babu, when asked about doing Hindi films, at the trailer launch of Major had said, "I may sound arrogant, I did get a lot of offers in Hindi. But I think they can't afford me. I don't want to waste my time. The stardom and love I have here in Telugu cinema, I never thought of going to another industry."

The Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor's statement received backlash from Bollywood fans on social media. Later, Babu's team issued a press note in which he clarified that he has respect for all languages and he loves all forms of cinema.