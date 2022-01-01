Kangana Ranaut Starts New Year By Visiting Balaji Temple, Says She Wants 'Less FIRs And More Love Letters'

Kangana Ranaut took to her social media handle to share some beautiful pictures from her visit to the Balaji Temple in Tirupati and the Rahu Ketu Temple wherein she rang in her New Year. The actress also had a lovely message with the post. For the occasion, Kangana chose to wear a traditional cream-coloured saree.

Talking about the same, Kangana Ranaut can be seen offering her prayers at the temples. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress then had a heartwarming caption for the same. She stated, "There is only one Rahu Ketu temple in the world... It's very close to Tirupati Balaji....performed some rituals there .... Out of five elemental Lingas, Vayo ( air element) Linda is also situated here .... Quite a remarkable place... I went there to have the mercy of my beloved enemies, this year I want fewer Police complaints / FIRs and more love letters. Jai Rahu Ketu Ji Ki." Take a look at her post.

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had shared a post wherein she had expressed her happiness on receiving the vintage camera of legendary filmmaker Bimal Roy. The actress could be seen using the same on the sets of her production venture Tiku Weds Sheru. The Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actress also revealed that she will start shooting the movie Emergency soon which will mark her second directorial movie. The actress will be playing the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the same.

Kangana Ranaut shared a caption that said, "This is no ordinary day, today one the sets of Tiku weds Sheru I found a rare gem, Newall camera right from the golden age of Indian Cinema 1950s and this belonged to one of the greatest directors of all time Shri Bimal Roy Ji. As I am all set to direct my second feature film Emergency this is nothing short of a blessing. What a lovely day. Thanks to the family of Bimal Roy Ji to give us this precious gem for filming... thanks @donfernandodp for arranging this." On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has other interesting line-ups of movies in her kitty which include Dhaakad, Tejas, Manikarnika: The Legend Of Didda and Sita: The Incarnation.