Kangana Ranaut Calls Herself Sridevi's Biggest Fan; Gushes Over Her Portrayal Of Seduction In Mr India Song

Kangana Ranaut recently took to social media and declared herself to be the biggest fan of late actress Sridevi. Sharing a clip of one of her songs, the Tanu Weds Manu actress spoke about how she cannot comprehend how the legendary star portrayed seduction without losing her childlike innocence on screen.

The clipping posted by Kangana on her Instagram stories was from one of Sridevi's most iconic songs 'Kaate Nahin Kat Te' from Anil Kapoor starrer Mr India. It features a blue sari-clad Seema (Sridevi) romancing an invisible Arun AKA Mr India (Anil Kapoor) in the rains. Over the years, this song has achieved a separate fanbase.

Kangana shared a snippet from the song posted on a fan page, in which Sridevi danced in rain and captioned it as, "It is beyond me how anyone can be childlike innocent/funny and yet portray intoxicating feminine seduction...Ufff...I am Sridevi Ji's biggest fan. Legend." She concluded her post with a heart emoticon.

In the past, the Dhaakad actress had opened up about her admiration for Sridevi in one of her interviews. Kangana had revealed that when she used to dress up for cultural shows, her great grandmother would fondly call her Sridevi. "I was her fan since I saw a tubelight ad of hers as a child and wanted to break the TV screen to bring her into our home," she had shared.

On the tenth anniversary of Tanu Weds Manu, Kangana had opened up on her foray into comedy genre and equated herself to Sridevi. She had tweeted, "I was stuck in edgy/neurotic roles, this film changed the trajectory of my career, was my entry in to mainstream that too with comedy, with Queen and Datto, I strengthened my comic timing and became the only actress after legendary SriDevi ji to do comedy."

Workwise, the actress is currently filming her upcoming directorial Emergency in which she is portraying the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.