Kangana Ranaut Calls Out Bollywood For 'Pin-Drop Silence' On The Kashmir Files; 'Chamche Are In Shock'

Kangana Ranaut is once again back in news. Known for her controversial statements, the actress recently penned a long note to laud Vivek Agnihotri's latest release The Kashmir Files. In her post, the actress mentioned how the film has broken several myths about theatres and predicted that the Anupam Kher-starrer will be the most successful and profitable movie of the year.

At the same time, she also criticized Bollywood for its 'pin-drop silence' on the film's brilliant performance at the box office. Kangana wrote that the Bollywood bullies and their cronies are in shock after seeing The Kashmir Files doing so well at the box office.

The Kashmir Files Declared Tax-Free In Karnataka, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh And Haryana

The Manikarnika star took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Please notice the pin drop silence in the film industry about #thekashmirfiles not just content even its business is exemplary... investment and profit proportion might be such a case study that it will be the most successful and profitable film of the year. It also broke many myths about theatres being exclusive for big budgets event films or visual/VFX spectacles post pandemic, it is breaking every myth and preconceived notion that was there and bringing back the audiences to the theatres, 6am shows in multiplexes are full it's unbelievable!!!"

She added, "'Bullydawood' (a term she uses for Bollywood) aur unke chamche sadme mein chale gaye hai (Bollywood bullies and their cronies are in shock). Not a word sari duniya dekh rahi hai inko lekin phir bhi not a word (the whole world is watching but not them). There time is upp!!"

The Kashmir Files Movie Review: Vivek Agnihotri's Account Of Unhealed Wounds Isn't For The Faint-Hearted

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar had taken to his Twitter handle to cheer for Anupam Kher and written that he is hoping to watch The Kashmir Files soon.

Based on the exodus of the Kashmir Pandits in the valley during the 90s, The Kashmir Files opened to rave reviews from the critics and has cross the 25-crore mark at the box office in just three days.