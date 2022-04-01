Kangana Ranaut Calls RRR 'Ekdum Mast' Film, Says Nationalism Is Her Favourite Subject

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, has impressed the audience across the globe and continues to rake in big moolah at the box office. It has already crossed Rs 600-Crore mark worldwide. Amongst the ones impressed by this period action flick is Kangana Ranaut.

Recently, the paparazzi caught with her when she was seen exiting a theatre. On being asked which movie she watched, the Queen actress smilingly replied, 'RRR' and went on to heap praise on it. Calling it a blockbuster, she said that it has everything that a film should have. Kangana also urged her fans to watch the Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer.

Speaking about RRR, she said, "Blockbuster, mast ekdum (Amazing). And nationalism is my favourite subject. Isme sab kuch hai jo hona chahiye ek film me (This has everything that a film should have)."

The actress further added, "I think this is ek blockbuster film 3D me itne dino baad dekha humlogo ne (This is a blockbuster movie that we have watched in 3D after a long time). So please jaake dekhiye (So please go and watch it). It's my most...long live Rajamouli."

Before watching the film, Kangana had taken to her Instagram stories to heap praise on RRR director SS Rajamouli. She had written, "SS Rajamouli sir has proved he is the greatest Indian film director ever. He has never ever given an unsuccessful film yet the best thing about him is not his success but his humility as an artist, sadagi (simplicity) as a person and his great love for his nation and his dharma. Great to have a role model like you sir. Sincerely your fan."

RRR hit the cinema halls on March 25. The film set in the pre-independence era, is a fictional take on the two freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju. RRR also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.