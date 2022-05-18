Kangana Ranaut Calls Salman Khan Her Good Friend; Reveals Why She Attended His Eid Party

Kangana Ranaut recently left fans surprised when she made an appearance at Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's Eid bash. Later, the superstar even cheered for Kangana's upcoming film Dhaakad by sharing the film's trailer on his social media handle. In response, the actress had written, "Thank you my Dabangg hero heart of gold...I will never say again that I am alone in this industry...thank you from entire Dhaakad team."

In her new interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Kangana talked about her friendship with the 'Dabangg' actor. Revealing the reason why she attended his Eid party, Kangana said, "It's not that I don't attend Bollywood parties, I go where I want. Salman is a very good friend of mine, usne party pe bulaya, toh main chali gayi (he called me for his party, so I went). As simple as that."

Kangana is often seen slamming her contemporaries for not rooting for her films. While speaking with Siddharth, Kangana revealed that there was a time when she used to send messages asking the actors and producers to root for her films, the way she did for them. However, upon receiving no response from them, she soon discontinued this practice as she believes she is above that now.

The Manikarnika star shared that at Salman's Eid party, everybody was only talking about Dhaakad trailer and added, "Mere kehna ka matlab hai, jab aap itne bade level pe se ek trailer se impress hai, yeh itna chupayi hui baat kyun hai?" (I mean, when people of that stature are impressed with the trailer, why hide it?)"

On being asked if she told them to promote her film on digital platforms, she replied, "I am beyond that now. At the time of Manikarnika, I told people personally, including Aamir Khan. I have made calls saying that, 'You always call me for your trials like PK or Dangal. You also talk about my films.' Now I am beyond that stage," adding that it's up to the actors now.

Kangana Ranaut is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Dhaakad which also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles.