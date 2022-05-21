Kangana Ranaut Congratulates Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 For Ending Dry Spell At Hindi Box Office

Kangana Ranaut who is basking in the success of Dhaakad recently took to her Instagram stories to congratulate Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 team for their success and for ending the dey spell at the Hindi box office. The film starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani has collected Rs 14 crore nett, and is the highest opener for Kartik.

Kangana Ranaut praised the filmmaker and his team by taking to her Instagram. She wrote, "Congratulations to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 for ending the dry spell at Hindi box office... congratulations to entire team of the film @kartikaaryan #kiaraaliadvani..." She tagged both Kartik and Kiara in the post. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee, also stars Tabu and Rajpal Yadav among others.

Notably, Dhaakad had also released alongside Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Both films received positive reviews from critics. Praising Kartik's film, Filmibeat's critic Madhuri Prabhu wrote, "The film celebrates silly fun throughout, and that might work in its favour considering the audience is right now craving for some light watch. Barring a few lines which borderline offensive, Bazmee gets his 'ha-ha' quotient right."

Meanwhile, for Dhaakad, Madhuri praised Japanese cinematographer Tetsuo Nagata, and said his camerawork is the silver lining of the film. "With the brilliant hues of red, blue, grey and green, he builds up a fantasy world of blood, gore and guns."

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in Tejas, Manikarnika 2 and more. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Freddy, Shezada and more.