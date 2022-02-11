Kangana Ranaut Defends Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Avneet Kaur's Age Gap In Tiku Weds Sheru; 'It Suits My Story'

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming maiden production Tiku Weds Sheru stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in leading roles. At a recent event, the actress defended the 27-year age gap between her lead pair.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Kangana said that she was warned against pairing Nawazuddin and Avneet but she felt that it suited the plot of the film. She told the reporters present at the event, "Mujhe sab ne bohot warn kiya tha iske against, chahe jo bhi age gap hai ya jo bhi hai, yeh meri story ko suit karta hai (Everyone warned me against casting them together but whatever the age gap is, it suits my story)."

She cited example of her own pairing with R Madhavan in Aanand L Rai's films Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns, the actress said that the juxtaposition of their characters ensured the chemistry. Kangana said that it was her belief that Aneet would be the right choice for her film and added, "With Nawaz sir, uski jodi bohot badi hit rahegi, this is my feeling. But let's see, baaki toh aap logon ke haath mein hai (Her pairing with Nawaz sir will be a big hit, this is my feeling. But let's see, the rest is in your hands)."

Avneet who has worked in TV shows like Chandra Nandini and Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, is making her Hindi film debut with Tiku Weds Sheru. The film is touted to be a romantic drama and is helmed by Sai Kabir. Coming back to Kangana, the actress is all out to make her OTT debut with the upcoming reality show Lock Upp.