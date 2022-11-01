Kangana Ranaut Does Recce For Emergency Outdoor Shoot; Posts Photos With The Crew
Now that all the festivities of Diwali and Bhai Dooj are over, it is time for Kangana Ranaut to get to work. The Queen actress is now all ready to fully dive into her work and complete her directorial venture, Emergency. On Tuesday, she posted two photos on her social media that show her doing reconnaissance or recce of an outdoor shoot location for the film.
Today, Kangana took to her Instagram and posted two stories regarding her outdoor shoot. In the first pic, the actress is seen observing the shoot location with her crew holding a sweatshirt. She captioned the photo as, "Technical Recce day 1 @manikarnikafilms #emergency." In the second picture, Kangana is seen sitting under an umbrella while the rest of the crew is surveying the location. The caption says, "Also for those who are wondering why that umbrella, well I love a tan but need to maintain my skin tone for prosthetic patches. P.S. that don't mean I am not a diva though. #emergency."
Recently, Kangana shared a post in her Instagram Stories paying respect to ex-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary. She posted a picture of the PM and wrote in Hindi, "Bharat ki Pratham Mahila Pradhan Mantri, Bharat Ratan Shrimati Indira Gandhi Ji ki Punya Tithi par unhe Naman(I pay respect to India's first female Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary.)"
In Emergency, Kangana will essay the role of Smt. Indira Gandhi. The movie is written by Ritesh Shah. This is Kangana's second collaboration with Ritesh after Dhaakad. Along with Kangana, the film will also feature Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhary, Shreyas Talpade, and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.
After
Emergency.
Kangana
Ranaut
will
be
next
seen
in
Tejas
where
she
will
be
playing
the
role
of
an
Air
Force
pilot.
Recently,
she
announced
that
she
will
appear
in
yet
another
biopic,
this
time,
she
will
play
the
Bengali
Theatre
actress,
Noti
Binodini.
The
film
will
be
written
by
Padmaavat
writer
Prakash
Kapadia
and
directed
by
Pradeep
Sarkar.
