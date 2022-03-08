Kangana Ranaut Doubts Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Success

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt in leading role, has come as a huge sigh of relief for the Hindi film industry where box offices were running dry owing to the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

The period drama is inching towards the 100 crore mark and has already minted a total of Rs 92.22 crore. Worldwise, this Alia Bhatt-starrer has already crossed the century. However, Kangana Ranaut has raised her suspicion regarding the film's success in a post in one of her Instagram stories.

Gangubai Kathiawadi Day 10 Box Office Collection: Alia Bhatt-SLB's Film Inches Towards Rs 100 Crore Mark

The Queen star shared a blind article which claimed that the box office figures of Gangubai Kathiawadi have been rigged. Kangana wrote that those associated with the film were compelled to achieve such astronomical numbers at the box office.

The Manikarnika actress wrote, "Achcha doodh mein pani to suna tha lekin pani me doodh...hmm... kya majbooriyaan rahi hongi becharon ki... (We have heard about the trend of diluting milk with water but here water seems to have been diluted with milk.... the helpless people must have had some obligations)."

This is not the first time when Kangana Ranaut has taken an indirect jibe at Alia Bhatt and her latest release. Before the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kangana had indirectly mocked the actress in a post in her Instagram stories in which she had referred her as a "romcom bimbo" and "papa ki pari". Without mentioning the name of Alia's film, she had predicted that it will be burnt to ashes at the box office.

Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie Review: Alia Bhatt Plays Her Trump Card & Wins Hearts Despite Lazy Writing

Later, Alia had reacted to Kangana's statement with a quote from Bhagavad Gita. The actress had said, "Lord Krishna had said in The Gita, inaction in action. That's what I will say."

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi stars Alia Bhatt as one of the respected brothel madams in the red-light areas of Kamathipura in the 60s.