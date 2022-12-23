Kangana Ranaut Explains Why She ‘Denied Insane Amount Of Money' To DANCE At Weddings & Private Parties

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is known for speaking her mind after her Twitter account got suspended, keeps sharing her thoughts on Instagram. Nearly hours ago, the actress took to Insta stories and shared a video of Asha Bhosle where she is seen talking about her elder sister and legendary singer late Lata Mangeshkar. In her Instagram Story, Kangana shared that she was offered an insane amount of money to perform at private parties and weddings, which she denied.

In the throwback video, veteran singer Asha Bhosle can be seen saying how Lata Mangeshkar was against this practise of singing and performing at wedding celebrations and parties. She shared that her elder sister was once offered millions of dollars to sing at a wedding function. However, Lata had refused the offer. "Kaha 2 ghante sirf aap darshan dijiye humari shadi mein... (just come to our wedding for 2 hours, they had said to her)," Asha said.

Sharing a small video clip of Asha Bhosle from a reality show, Kangana wrote on her Instagram, "Agree. Even I never danced in weddings or private parties, even though I have the most popular songs...denied insane amount of money...glad to come across this video... Lataji truly so inspiring."

Previously, Kangana Ranaut had slammed the Grammys and Oscars for not paying tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away just days before the award ceremonies were held. With a demand to boycott such awards, Kangana had written on her Instagram, "We must take strong stands against any local awards who claim to be international and yet ignore and intentionally sideline legendary artists because of their race or ideologies... both Oscar and Grammy failed to give tribute to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Ji... our media should totally boycott these biased local events who claim to be global awards."

Speaking of work, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Dhaakad, which was declared a flop at the box-office. She is currently working on her directorial, Emergency, wherein she will be playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The period drama also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, Shreyas Talpade, and Bhumika Chawla in pivotal roles.