Kangana Ranaut Feels No Bollywood Star Deserves To Visit Her Home; 'Not Worthy Enough Of This Service'

Kangana Ranaut and explosive statements go hand in hand. In her recent interview with a YouTube channel, when the actress was asked to name three people from Bollywood whom she would like to invite for a Sunday brunch at her house, she gave a rather controversial reply.

Kangana said that she doesn't think of a single person in Bollywood whom she would like to host in her home. She even went on to say that she doesn't think anyone in Bollywood is qualified enough to be her friend.

While speaking with the YouTube channel of Curly Tales, the Manikarnika star said, "Bollywood se toh iss seva ke layak koi bhi nahin hai. Ghar toh bulao hi nahin bilkul bhi. Baahar kahin milo toh theek hain ghar mat bulao." (No one from Bollywood is worthy enough of this service. It's fine if you meet them outside but don't invite them home).

When asked if she has any friend in Bollywood, Kangana quipped, "Nahin, nahin, bilkul nahin. Mere dost banne layak hain hi nahin yeh log. Qualification chahiye hoti hain uske liye." (Not at all, these people are not worthy about becoming my friend. That requires qualification).

In the same interview, the actress said that diplomacy is very important in life and that people shouldn't be like her. She said, "If you want to be successful and if you want to mind your own business and if you want to not get tangled in the unnecessary stuff, then you should just mind your business. My style of living is different. Especially, after I have achieved so much, I feel I should just say what I feel. I have been at that stage, but now it doesn't matter."

When asked about trolls, the Queen actress said that she doesn't think anyone hates her; rather she feels either people love her or are obsessed with her.

Kangana Ranaut is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming Dhaakad which is slated to release on May 20.