Kangana Ranaut Hailed As 'Queen' By Freddy Birdy As She Shuts Down Question On Deepika Padukone

Recently Kangana Ranaut grabbed several eyeballs after she shut down a journalist for asking her a question on the latest feud between Deepika Padukone and influencer Freddy Birdy. The journalist had asked Kangana to comment on Birdy allegedly shaming Deepika on her 'hemlines and necklines' during the promotions of her upcoming film Gehraiyaan during the launch event of the reality show Lock Upp. To this, Kangana not only refused to answer the question but also accused the journalist to be an alleged PR of the movie Gehraiyaan. On this, Freddy went on to praise Kangana and even hailed her as 'Queen.'

Sharing the video of Kangana Ranaut refusing to answer the question on Deepika Padukone, influencer Freddy Birdy called the Panga actress a 'Queen'. The influencer then shared the same video and stated in his now-expired Instagram story, "@KanganaRanaut saying exactly what I want to say, but more eloquently." For the unversed, Kangana had refused to speak on the issue stating that Deepika can speak for herself on the matter.

Kangana Ranaut Slams Journalist For Asking A Question On Deepika Padukone's Row With Influencer

While shutting down the journalist, Kangana Ranaut had said, "Look, I am here to defend those who can't defend themselves. Alright? She (Deepika) can defend herself. She has the privilege, the platform and I can't promote her film here. Sit down."

Kangana Ranaut Believes South Superstars Are A Rage Because Of These Reasons

When the journalist defended herself by saying that she wasn't promoting Deepika Padukone's film Gehraiyaan, Kangana Ranaut hit back, "You are naming the film which is coming. Obviously, you are being planted by the PRs of the said film. Hum Itne Bhi Toh Nadan Nahi Hai (We are not so naive)."

Kangana Ranaut further said that her show's launch event wasn't the platform to talk about Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan promotional wardrobe and that she's more than ready to talk about it elsewhere. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress said, "Do it outside, I will engage with you for 45 minutes." Ekta Kapoor, who is the producer of Kangana's reality show Lock Upp, added, "It's a different press conference, my friend."

When the journalist said that Kangana Ranaut's tone while answering 'was a little condescending," the actress lashed out at her by saying, "You know, this is an old trick. The last time I was banned by the media in the same press conference, it didn't lead to anything. So please have a seat." Take a look at the viral video.

Savage Queen #KanganaRanaut on fire 🔥🔥



Kangana Ranaut : I’m not here to Promote Deepika Padukone’s film, sit down😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YmKdhI7fla — 𝐏𝐮𝐣𝐚🤴🏻🇮🇳 (@Beingrealbeing) February 3, 2022

Meanwhile, talking about the feud between Deepika Padukone and Freddy Birdy, it all started after the latter shared a post about the promotional outfits for Gehraiyaan. On this, the Piku actress shared an indirect jibe at the influencer, calling him a 'moron.' However, Birdy further in retaliation called Deepika 'fake.'