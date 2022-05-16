Kangana Ranaut Lauds South Films For Being Relatable; 'They Are Deeply Rooted In Their Culture'

Kangana Ranaut is one of the leading ladies in Hindi cinema who doesn't shy away from speaking her mind. Recently, in a chat with a news portal, the Manikarnika star was all praise for South films. Kangana said that people are able to relate to these films because they are deeply rooted in their culture.

She condemned how actors in Bollywood and their star kids fly off abroad, watch English films, and talk only in English, which creates more gap between them and the audience.

Adding that her intention is not to troll anybody, the actress told ABP Live, "With us, the kids go abroad to complete their studies. They talk in English, watch only Hollywood films. Talk differently. So, how will they connect? Dekhne me bhi ajeeb se aise lagte hai jaise uble hue ande (They even look weird like boiled eggs). So, people cannot relate."

Citing the example of Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise, Kangana said that one of the reasons why the film worked is because the actor donned a look which was relatable to the audience.

The Queen star said, "Look how Pushpa looks like someone we know. Every laborer is able to connect with him. Tell me which of our actors can look like a laborer? They cannot. So, their culture (of South film industry) and their down-to-earth quality is paying them off. I hope they don't start taking inspiration from the West.

In the same interview, Kangana also claimed that Bollywood movies are able to earn over Rs 300 crore because of the racket run by big camps. She went on to say that her fight has always been in favour of rich content, and today, the audience is able to understand that.

Elaborating on why she never agreed to do a film with A-listers, Kangana claimed that most of the scripts which she received from the camps (referring to big production houses) were inferior in quality.

The actress told the news portal, "I didn't want to be a part of the racket. All the films I rejected with big production houses and heroes is because the content was of inferior quality."

Workwise, Kangana Ranaut is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Dhaakad.