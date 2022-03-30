Kangana Ranaut Lauds SS Rajamouli; Says The Best Thing About Him Is Not His Success But His Humility

Ever since RRR arrived in theatres, netizens have been singing praises of filmmaker SS Rajamouli. There's no denying that he is the only Indian filmmaker who can make films on such a huge scale. Actress Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram page to laud the director and called him the greatest Indian director.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress wrote, "SS Rajamouli sir has proved he is the greatest Indian film director ever. He has never ever given an unsuccessful film. Yet the best thing about him is not his success but his humility as an artist, sadagi (simplicity) as a person and his great love for his nation and his dharma. Great to have a role model like you sir. Sincerely your fan."

Kangana further shared with her followers that she has planned to watch the film with her family tomorrow.

Those who are unaware, RRR has set the box office on fire. Within five days of its release RRR Hindi raked in Rs 107 Crore at the box office. The film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in key roles.

Earlier, Kangana boasted about Yami Gautam-starrer A Thursday and Anupam Kher-starrer The Kashmir Files via her Instagram page.

With respect to work, she will next be seen in Dhaakad. Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, the film also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in the lead roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres on May 27, 2022.