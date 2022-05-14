Kangana Ranaut On North Vs South Debate: What We Have To Do Collectively Is To Fight Against Hollywood

The back-to-back success of films like Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise, SS Rajamouli's RRR and Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 has triggered the North Vs South films debate in the country. The Hindi dubbed versions of these movies have contributed a major chunk to their smashing box office collection. On the other hand, the recent Bollywood flicks; some even featuring popular stars have failed to make a mark at the box office.

At the launch event of the new trailer of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Dhaakad, the actress shared her opinion on this topic. The actress said that this debate amid industries is dividing the stars of the two regions, which is incorrect. She believes that instead of fighting amongst themselves, the North and the South Industry should unit and collectively compete against the Hollywood films.

Kangana called herself the 'biggest cheerleader' of South movies and said that it was she who started the topic that our regional cinema should do well.

"What we have to do collectively is to fight against Hollywood and save our screens from international films because the American film industry has single-handedly destroyed the German, Italian, French, and English film industries. We have to not fight among ourselves, be it south film industries like Kannada, Tamil Telugu or Punjabi film industry, we have to encourage them all," Kangana said at the event as per an Indian Express report.

She further emphasized that people should stop attaching films to sexuality and call them 'male-centric' or 'women-centric'.

The actress told reporters, "We should come out of that mentality to judge a film if it's women-centric or male-centric. We should look at a film like a film and not attach sexuality to it. Until now, women have contributed so much to the films, but the credit still goes to men. So, now, when women are flourishing in the films, we should not sideline and discourage big heroes to participate in our growth."

Kangana Ranaut is currently gearing up for the release of Razneesh Ghai's Dhaakad which also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles.