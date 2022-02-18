Kangana Ranaut On Slamming Video Of A Kid Imitating Gangubai: It Isn't To Harm Anybody In Terms Of Business

Kangana Ranaut had recently taken to her Instagram stories to criticize a video in which a small kid was seen recreating a scene from Alia Bhatt's upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. At the trailer launch event of Lock Upp in Delhi, the actress defended herself against those questioning her motive behind slamming the viral video.

Hitting back at the allegations of intending to harm the box office of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kangana told reporters, "Jo 6-7 saal ke bachche hai, woh kisi tarah se exploit ho rahe hai, jab main unki baat kar rahi hoon (When I am talking about 6 or 7-year-olds being exploited), I don't think it is to harm anybody in terms of business or the money that they are going to make. Shouldn't there be a conscience keeper of society? Shouldn't artists also have an opposing view?"

Speaking about how opposition plays a pivotal role in every field, Kangana said that she was just giving her opinion on what looked wrong to her and that her criticism was in the interest of the girl children who are being exploited to imitate TikTok videos and imitate a sex worker with a beedi in her mouth. The actress went on to say that nobody's voice should be shut just because it doesn't serve somebody's purpose economically.

Emphasizing on how social media is not a place for 'filters' and 'fancy clothes', Kangana said that it should be a platform where people can give opposing views.

"I am not saying that I am right or they are wrong. But I am saying that I should have the freedom to say... In the creative field, there is absolute intolerance for any opposing views. That shouldn't happen," Kangana said at the event.

She further continued, "Tomorrow, when I am going to make my first solo directorial - Manikarnika was in collaboration, I would want people to say what they feel. I will be very much open to this. I don't have to address every opposing view or shut everybody's view. But to say, 'This person is saying this because I should not be able to sell tickets or this person must be wanting to cause harm to the financial earnings of my film', what kind of petty thought is that? It's a petty thought. If you have the freedom to make the film that you want to make, don't I have the freedom to perceive it the way I see it? Do you want to doctor my perception also? Don't be so controlling."

Gangubai Kathiawadi helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali is scheduled to hit the big screens on February 25.