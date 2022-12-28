Kangana Ranaut On Tunisha Sharma Death: Give ‘Immediate DEATH Sentence' To Those Who Exploit Women

Kangana Ranaut, who is known for her outspoken nature, from time to time keeps her fans updated with her life activities and also shares her unfiltered opinions on the happenings around the world. The recent suicide case of TV actress Tunisha Sharma has shocked many in the industry and her fans. Kangana, who never shies away from keeping her political and social viewpoints in public, has reacted to her untimely death.

Sharing her piece of mind on Tunisha Sharma's shocking death, Ranaut penned a long note on her Instagram Story section and wrote a heartfelt message for the departed soul. Her note reads, "A woman can cope with everything, loss of love, marriage, relationships, or even a loved one but she can never had love, for the other person. Her love and vulnerability was just an easy target for exploitation, her reality was not the same as the other person who was in it only to use and abuse her physically and emotionally..."

Further, the Queen actress spoke about men who indulge in polygamy with multiple women with their consent and demanded that it be considered a criminal offense. Ranaut also mentioned the emotional, sexual, and mental exploitation and breakdown women suffer due to bad relationships and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make strict laws against polygamy, which is practised without a woman's consent.

In another Story, Kangana Ranaut said that emotional frauds should also be dealt with in the same manner as financial frauds. She wrote, "May be emotions are not tangible but so are lies. Lies are also not something tangible and all above frauds are carried out with the help of lies only. So why only emotional frauds are laughed off and dismissed as petty gossips. How much damage which lie causes to the individual only that individual knows."

ABOUT TUNISHA SHARMA'S DEATH

20-year-old Tunisha Sharma, who appeared in the television show Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul, allegedly died by suicide on December 24 on the sets of her show. Her cremation was done yesterday, which was attended by several celebrities from the tv industry. Meanwhile, her co-star and boyfriend, Shezaan Khan, was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide, which were based on the complaint filed by the late actor's mother. As per reports, Tunsiha and Sheezan broke up two weeks ago, which caused depression in Tunisia.

