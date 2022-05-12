Kangana Ranaut On Why She Is Unmarried Yet: Rumours Are Spread About Me That I Beat Up Boys

When it comes to Kangana Ranaut, the actress is one of the few ones who doesn't mince her words. In the last few years, many celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt have tied the nuptials. However, Kangana continues to cling to her 'unmarried' tag. In a recent interview, the Panga actress was asked the reason behind the same and as expected, she came up with a badass answer.

While speaking with radio jockey Siddharth Kannan, when Kangana was asked if she is Dhaakad in real life too, the actress said, "That's not how it is, come on. Who will I beat up in real life? I am unable to get married because of people like you spreading these rumours."

She continued,"Yes, because rumours are spread about me that I beat up boys."

Hearing this, Kangana's Dhaakad co-star Arjun Rampal who was also a part of the interview, interrupted her and described her real-life personality.

He said, "All I can say is that Kangana is a fabulous actor. Whatever she does is for a role but she is not like that in real life. In real life, she is very sweet, very loving, and very God-fearing. She does puja-paath and a lot of yoga. She is actually a very normal person."

Kangana Ranaut is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming action thriller Dhakaad which is helmed by Razneesh Ghai. The film features Arjun Rampal as the main antagonist with Divya Dutta also playing a pivotal role. Dhakaad is scheduled to arrive in theatres on May 20, 2022. The movie will lock horns with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at the box office.