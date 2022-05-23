Kangana Ranaut Opens Up On Not Endorsing Fairness Creams Or Doing Item Songs

Kangana Ranaut is one of the few actresses who has always been vocal about the choices which she has made in her life. In her recent interaction with a news portal, the Manikarnika star talked about why she always stayed away from endorsing fairness creams or doing item numbers even at the beginning of her career.

The actress told india.com, "Dekhiye mene apni zindgi me ek jagah par aake stand lia. I worked hard for 10 years, aisa nahi hai ki mujhe ye cheeze bother nahi karti thi. Maine kabhi item number nahi kiye. Mene Kabhi fairness creams nahi ki. Maine koi bhi aisi cheez nahi ki uss daruan jisse aaj mujhe compromise karna pade. (It was never like that these things never bothered me. I never did any item number, or endorsed fairness creams. I never did anything because of which I have to compromise now).

Kangana said that even if one looks at her career, there has nothing been controversial that way. She added that she has remained silent for 20 years, and then started speaking up on such topics, when she reached a certain level.

"Aap kabhi bhi jaake peeche dekh nahi skte koi controversial cheez. Lekin men vo 10 saal tak kuch nahi kaha na. Kyuki mene apni energies ko divert nahi kia. Ek mukaam par aane ke baad hi mene ye cheezo ko bolna shuru kia. So definitely, I am no role model to follow. Me vahi karti hu jo mujhe suit karta hai (Even when you look at my history, you will never find anything controversial. But I was silent for all those 20 years. I did not let these things divert my energies. I started taking a stand when I felt that I am at a certain level now)."

Speaking about work, Kangana Ranaut was recently seen in Razneesh Ghai's spy thriller Dhaakad in which she essayed the role of a field agent named Agni. Despite Kangana's fiery performance, the movie failed to entice the audience and is faring poorly at the box office.