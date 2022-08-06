Kangana Ranaut Pens A Note On How One Should Treat Villains In Life; 'Make Them Comedians'

When it comes to Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, the actress never shies away from expressing herself on social media. Known for her bold and controversial statements, recently, the Queen star recently took to her Instagram stories to post a cryptic note in which she talked about how one should deal with those who bully others.

Kangana wrote that she never liked the idea of using emotions like humiliations, failures and other kind of unfair treatment to ignite her ambition or self-worth."

"I never liked the idea of using emotions such as humiliations, failures or any other kind of unfair treatment like bullying done to us, using those experiences as a fuel to ignite our ambition or self worth, that's never a good idea. Never see yourself from the eyes of those who fail to appreciate you... But use their criticism to grow and when you grow don't forget to rub it in their faces and have fun. After all what is life without a good laugh. Those who want to be villains in your life make them comedians and it will be a good story. Direct it yourself," the actress wrote in her Instagram stories.

Further, she also shared an old interview video of herself in which she is seen speaking about how she went on to make it big in the film industry despite many negative and discouraging reactions from many people.

She captioned the video as, "For someone who was humiliated for not able to speak English represented India in an international summit."

Speaking about movies, Kangana's latest outing, Razneish Ghai's spy thriller Dhaakad was a box office disaster. She is now working on her upcoming film Emergency in which she is essaying the role of Late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.