Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Ajay Devgn-Kiccha Sudeep's Debate Over Hindi Language

Earlier this week, Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn picked up an argument with Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep on Twitter after the latter, in one of his interviews, commented on the box office success of the Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2, and said that the Hindi film industry is struggling. He also added that Hindi is no more a national language.

Kiccha's comments didn't go down well with Devgn, and what followed next was a war of words between the two stars on Twitter.

At the trailer launch event of her upcoming film Dhaakad, Kangana was asked to share her thoughts on this ongoing controversy.

The actress saud, "There is no direct answer to this question. We are a country with a lot of diversity, multiple languages and cultures. Everybody has a birth right to take pride in their language and their culture. I am a Pahari, and I take pride in it."

Kangana went on to say that Sanskrit should be India's national language as it is older than Kannada, Tamil, Gujarati or Hindi.

She added, "All these languages have come from Sanskrit. Then why hasn't Sanskrit become the national language and Hindi has? I don't have an answer to this. These are the decisions taken at that time (when the Constitution was written)."

The Queen actress told the reporters that if Hindi is not considered the national language, it is like defying the central government. "When you deny Hindi (as the national language), you are denying 'Delhi ki sarkaar'. You don't consider Delhi as the centre. Whatever is done in the construction, whatever acts are being passed, are being done in Delhi and they do it in Hindi," Kangana said at the event.

Reacting to Ajay Devgn-Kiccha Sudeep's language row, Kangana opined that both the actors are right in their own way. She said, "As of now, Hindi is the national language according to the constitution. So when Ajay Devgn ji said that Hindi is the national language of India, he was not wrong. But, I understand the sentiment of Sudeep and he isn't wrong either."