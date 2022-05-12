Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Amitabh Bachchan Deleting Dhaakad Song Teaser After Posting It On Social Media

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his Instagram handle to share the teaser of the song 'She's On Fire' from Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Dhaakad, only to promptly delete it. The actor sent good wishes to the team with a thumbs up emoticon. Big B's action left netizens a bit confused.

In a recent interview with the YouTube channel Tried & Refused Productions, Kangana reacted to this incident. She said that she can never tell the reason behind the veteran actor deleting the song's teaser after posting it on his social media handle.

Calling the situation complex, she said, "Of course, there are likes and dislikes but this is so striking that Mr. Bachchan tweeted the trailer and then he deleted it in other five-ten minutes. At somebody of his stature, whose pressure will he have. I just don't know, I find this situation a bit complex."

The Manikarnika actress further claimed that her work is not often appreciated by her industry colleagues and alleged that it could be because of their 'personal insecurities.' She also questioned why they fail to encourage her work especially when it's for women.

Kangana said in her interview, "I feel somewhere there is a lot of personal insecurity that also people have. It just cannot be one powerful person. Why do these actors fail to encourage me and my work and especially when it's for women?"

She further added, "They are all trying to hide behind the thing that oh we will get boycotted from the industry."

Helmed by Razneesh Ghai, Dhaakad has Kangana essaying the role of a deadly field agent who is entrusted with the task of eliminating an international arms and human trafficker who has been off the radar. The film also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. Dhakaad is slated to hit the big screens on May 20.