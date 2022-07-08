Kangana Ranaut Reminds Karan Johar Of Her Appearance On Koffee With Karan: Ghar Mein Ghuss Ke Maara Tha

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7. The actress took to her Instagram account stories and reminded the filmmaker Karan Johar of the time she was a guest at the show. Kangana appeared on the show back in Season 5 and called Karan "flag-bearer of nepotism" in Bollywood and also "movie mafia".

Koffee With Karan Season 7 Episode 1 Highlights: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh Are Perfect First Guests

Wishing Karan Johar good luck for Koffee With Karan 7, Kangana shared a picture of herself from her episode of Koffee With Karan and wrote, "Papa jo is promoting all famous coffee episode as it premieres on OTT today, good luck to papa jo... but what about this episode of sorry!!! surgical strike, ghar mein ghusss ke mara tha na, my episode is his most popular episode and after this he got banned on tv..just like their filmfare awards."

At the time, Kangana has appeared on the show alongside co-star Saif Ali Khan during the promotions of Rangoon. She told Karan that in her biopic she wrote, "In my biopic, if ever it's made, you'll play that stereotypical Bollywood biggie, who is like you know...very snooty and completely intolerant towards outsiders, flag bearer of nepotism, the movie mafia."

Karan Johar Revealed How Akshay Kumar And Samantha Came On Board For Koffee With Karan 7

Koffee With Karan season 7 will be a weekly release on Disney + Hostar. Every episode will release on Thursday at 7 pm. The first guests were Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The trio talked about all sorts of things, from celebrity relationships, supporting their partners and marrying the love of their lives. Karan during his monologue also talked about the pandemic and turning kinder and gentler after the lockdown.

Some of the other confirmed guests on the show include Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and many more.