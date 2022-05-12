Kangana Ranaut Says Avengers Was Inspired By Mahabharata, Adds She Would Like To Do Something Original

Kangana Ranaut who is gearing up for several releases including the anticipated action-thriller Dhaakad, recently opened up about her films being compared to Hollywood releases. The actress in a candid interaction with a portal revealed her opinion on Hollywood's The Avengers and other superhero franchises.

In Dhaakad, Kangana will be seen donning a spy persona wearing red hair wigs and toting guns as she takes on dangerous missions. When asked what her approach would be if she were asked to play a superhero, Kangana said, "I would definitely adopt the Indian approach. I feel the West borrows from our mythology a lot. When I look at their superheroes like Iron Man, I feel his armour can be related to Karan's armour from Mahabharata, Thor wielding the hammer can be compared to Hanumanji and his gada (mace). I felt that The Avengers was also inspired by the Mahabharata."

She added, "Their visual perspective is different, but the origins of these superhero stories are hugely inspired by our Vedas. They acknowledge this fact, too. Likewise, I would also want to do something original and why be limited to a via inspiration from the West."

Kangana confessed that when she acquired fame in Bollywood with films like Fashion and Krrish 3, she wanted to find more projects like Tomb Raider and Kill Bill. The actress revealed that she trained in martial arts and boxing and added, "I wanted to create something memorable like those characters and stories for Hindi cinema." However, when projects like that didn't come even after waiting for a few years she moved on to films like, "Queen and doing completely different kind of cinema," she told ETimes.

The Thalaivi actress said that she was not ready to be part of Dhaakad at first, and said, "It was a 90 per cent no for Dhaakad because I was of the opinion that I would not be able to pull it off. The 10 per cent positive reaction was because of my past training in martial arts. I just didn't reply to Razy for a few days." She added that the filmmakers persisted and eventually convinced her to do the project.

Dhaakad is all set to release on May 20, 2022 on the big screen.