Kangana Ranaut Says Nepotism Was Never Her Problem; 'The Problem Was Ganging Up On Outsiders'

Kangana Ranaut is all set to make her digital debut as a host with Ekta Kapoor's upcoming reality show Lock Upp. While many are excited to watch the Queen star in this new avatar, there are some who raised eyebrows over this collaboration since Kangana Ranaut was the one who sparked off the nepotism debate in the film industry.

Recently the actress took to her Instagram stories to share her reaction to this criticism coming her way. Kangana reposted a video shared by one of her fan pages in which she is seen telling the interviewer that her problem was outsiders ganging up on outsiders and not nepotism. She is also seen speaking in support of Ekta Kapoor in that interview.

Kangana is seen saying, "Nepotism was never my problem. The problem was ganging up on outsiders because of nepotism. There is a difference. If you are doing your job quietly, no problem. But to say 'ye outsider hain, ye yaha nahi hone chahiye because ye humare baap dada ki jagah hai (these are outsiders and shouldn't be here because this is our forefathers' place), isn't it wrong?"

She further adds, "Ekta has never been a part of a bully gang, that I can assure you." Have a look at the video.

Earlier at the launch event of the show, Kangana had opened up on facing controversies and why she chose to be associated with a show focussed on controveries. She had said that she likes to believe that she is focussed on good part of every situation and not the bad. But that's not how life works. The actress had added that she doesn't mind dealing with sh*t if she has to be on the top.

When Kangana was asked if she would be sharing the secrets of her life, the actress had replied that she is open to participation and that her life is an open book.