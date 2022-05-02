Kangana Ranaut Says She Had Fair Share Of Lower Points When She Refused Khan-Led Films Or Kumar-Led Films

Actress Kangana Ranaut admits that she had a fairs share of low points when she refused to star in big films, which starred actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, etc. Kangana brought this point while discussing pay parity with a media portal during the promotions of her upcoming film Dhaakad.

She said, "I have had my own fair share of lower points when I refused a lot of male-centric films, you know, Khan-led films or Kumar-led films, all kinds of big hero films. I always had this vision that this (pointing towards the Dhaakad poster) is possible."

She further said that she did not plan to feature in a film like Dhaakad, which has high-octane action scenes, but she had the vision.

"I can't execute it alone; you need somebody like Razneesh Ghai and (producers) Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai. I'd say that for a woman to have a successful journey, so many men support her. So, it is a combination of many things," said Kangana.

Speaking of pay disparity in Bollywood, she said that she is sure that she is not underpaid.

"This makes me feel all the men have helped me through this journey. Earlier, at times, I did think, why don't I get paid equally like the heroes at this stage of my life? But now, happily, I can say that I am not underpaid," said the Queen actress.

Kangana also said that Rekha and Hema Malini have made way for the privileges that female actors 'enjoy today as leading ladies'. She further stated that it is actresses' duty now to take it higher, where actresses don't only get the privileges of leading ladies, but the privileges of being a hero on the sets.