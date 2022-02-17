Kangana Ranaut Says She Never Listened To The 'Big Daddy' Of Bollywood, Is It A Dig At Karan Johar?

Kangana Ranaut is not alien to taking digs at certain sections of Bollywood in her various press interviews. The actress who is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming reality show Lock Upp, said in an interview that she never listened to the 'Big Daddy' of Bollywood. This might have left fans wondering if this is yet another jibe at none other than Karan Johar by the actress.

In the latest interview with India.com, Kangana Ranaut revealed that she was always unafraid of her own father so she also did not care to listen to the 'Big Daddy' who sat in Bollywood. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress said, "I haven't been afraid since childhood. At a young age, I left his home. I have never listened to my daddy, so what will I hear about these 'Big Daddy' sitting in Bollywood? I'm like that. Maybe people think I started doing this to stay in the limelight after success. But that's not true. If you look at my career graph too, I struggled a lot to get here. Then I chose my kind of cinema. In which women empowerment has been talked about."

Kangana Ranaut added that she agreed to give her nod to Lock Upp because she knew that there is always be a challenge or a risk involved whenever she is collaborating with TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor. The Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actress said, "When you work with Ekta, you know that there will be a risk, so when I came to know about this show, I was not scared at all." Meanwhile, the fiery trailer of the reality show was released recently.

The trailer stated that 16 controversial contestants will be locked up in a prison-like atmosphere without any luxurious amenities. These contestants will be furthermore paired up with fellow contestants whom they cannot stand. The only way out will be for them to reveal a big secret about themselves. The show will be streaming on ALTBalaji and MX Player from February 27.

On the work front, apart from this show, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in films like Dhaakad and Tejas. The actress is producing her debut production venture, Tiku Weds Sheru. She also has ambitious projects like Emergency and Sita: The Incarnation in the pipeline.