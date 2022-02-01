Kangana Ranaut Shares BTS Pic From Tiku Weds Sheru; Nawazuddin Siddiqui Dons Golden Gown, Tiara & Long Hair

Kangana Ranaut who is currently busy shooting for Tiku Weds Sheru, recently took to her Instagram account to share BTS pictures from the film's set. The actress shared that they are shooting for a song featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a feminine getup.

In the picture, Nawazuddin looks unrecognisable as he is dressed in a shimmery golden gown, with a tiara and long hair. Kangana revealed in the Instagram story that the filming is for Hawa Hawai. She also said she found Nawazuddin's look "hot."

Another picture shows Nawazuddin mid-dance step. She captioned the post as "Bijli Giraane Mein Hoon Aayi," with a lighting emoji. Take a look at the stories,

As per reports, the scene follows after the film's female lead Avneet Kaur's character is kidnapped by goons. Nawazuddin then dons this character as he sets out to give the goons a slip and save her. Reportedly, Nawazuddin had to sit through make up and hair for four hours for the dance sequence.

Tiku Weds Sheru, will mark Avneet Kaur's Bollywood debut as well as Kangana's maiden production after the launch of her production house, Manikarnika Films, in 2020. Meanwhile, apart from Tiku Weds Sheru Nawazuddin will also be seen in films like Bole Chudiyan, Jogira Sara Ra Ra and Heropanti 2.

On the other hand, Kangana is waiting for the release of Tejas and Dhaakad. She is also set to direct her next feature film titled Emergency.