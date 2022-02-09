Kangana Ranaut Shares Throwback Picture Of The Time When She Gained 20 Kgs For Thalaivii

That Kangana Ranaut gave her extreme dedication and hard work for the portrayal of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in her movie Thalaivii is known to all. The actress had to gain quite a lot of weight for her role. Now, in a throwback picture on her social media handle, Kangana shared a glimpse of the time when she had gained 20 kgs for her character in Thalaivii.

Talking about the same, Kangana Ranaut shared a throwback picture wherein she can be seen reading a book in a place that looks like a library. The Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actress captioned the same stating, "Throwback to Thalaivii days when I gained 20kgs for my role." Kangana can be seen sporting an all-denim attire with black glares. Take a look at the same.

Earlier in September Kangana Ranaut had shared a collage of her two pictures, one with her character as Jayalalithaa in Thalaivii and the other as her real self. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress shared a heartfelt caption about her weight gain process for the movie. Kangana wrote, "Gaining 20 kgs in 6 months and losing it all within 6 months that too in my thirties messed up many things in my body. I also have permanent stretch marks as well but art comes to life with a price and more often than not price is the artist him/herself #thalaivii."

Kangana Ranaut Believes South Superstars Are A Rage Because Of These Reasons

In an earlier interview with The Hindu, Kangana Ranaut spoke about drawing similarities between her character in Thalaivii and herself. The Panga actress had said, "I do feel that there are similarities. She was a very reluctant actor. It is the same with me. I never wanted to be an actor, and that is why we became very unusual actors. I think she always felt that she was worth much more than just being a glam doll [in films], and she became a politician. Like how I became a filmmaker because I felt that being an actress was very limiting for me. So, I think there are parallels."

Kangana Ranaut Gets Legendary Filmmaker Bimal Roy's Camera, Is All Set To Direct Emergency

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in films like Dhaakad and Tejas. She will also be producing the movie Tiku Weds Sheru. She also has the movie Emergency in the pipeline.