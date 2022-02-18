Kangana Ranaut Wants To Be Compared To Salman Khan And Her Reason Is Anything But Controversial!

Actress Kangana Ranaut is currently busy promoting an upcoming reality show Lock Upp, which will be hosted by her. During her recent tete-a-tete with ABP News, Kangana spoke about Salman Khan and said that she identifies with personality like him more than personality like Karan Johar.

When asked by ABP News, if she does not like to be compared to other B-town stars who have tried their hands in hosting reality shows, she said that she doesn't think so and if anyone compares her to Salman Khan, she will feel honoured.

She said, "Agar aap mujhe Salman Khan se compare karenge toh wakayi mei mere liye ek compliment hua kyonki unhone itni behtareengi se wo kaam kiya hai.. Aur unse kuch seekhne ko hi milega..(If you compare me with Salman Khan then it will be a compliment for me, because he has done his work beautifully and I will learn something from him.)"

She further said that many actors have tried to host reality shows, but very few of them were successful and Salman is one of them.

She said, "Main toh yahi chahungi ki aage chal kar mera unke (Salman) saath comparison ho aur log kahein ki haan Salman ji aur Kangana ji do hain jo kamyaab rahein hain (I want that people compare me to Salman Khan in future and say that these two are such celebrities who are successful in hosting reality shows)."

In the same interview, Kangana spoke about Karan Johar and praised his hosting in Koffee With Karan.

However, she concluded by saying, "For me, I identify more with personality like Salman Khan than Karan Johar." (sic)